Groundbreaking ceremony held for $21M rice mill in Lacassine

A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday celebrating the construction of a new rice mill in Lacassine.

The $21 million Southern Louisiana Mill Facility will be located in the Lacassine Industrial Park.

South Louisiana Rail Facility, Agreeta, and Jeff Davis Economic Development partnered for the ceremony at the mill's future site, which can accommodate up to 2,400 rail cars.

President of Agreeta Solutions, which uses technology to connect farmers and consumers, believes the mill is a great way to support the rice industry.

"It's just a community, it's a part of the culture here in southern Louisiana, and our main focus through this partnership is working with our rice growers, the community here," said Corinna Baban. "And making sure that they are successful, supported, and putting rice through this mill to sell back out to market in just a better way, better fashion."

Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana Department of Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Edwards said the mill "represents a major international and agricultural win for Louisiana. This project and the continued growth of Louisiana's rice industry will bring economic benefits for generations to come."

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel