Firefighters respond to house fire in Jennings

Firefighters responded Sunday to a fire at a home in Jennings.

The Jennings Fire Department says they responded at 4:50 pm on February 13 to a house fire in the 600 block of Third Street.

Upon arrival, smoke and flames were seen coming from the home.

The fire was brought under control and extinguished within twenty minutes, according to the department.

All occupants of the home were able to exit without injury.

Firefighters with Fire District #2 and the Evangeline Fire Department assisted at the scene.

