Fiddle competition helps 'preserve and promote Cajun heritage and music'

JENNINGS, La. — Registration is open for the seventh annual “Battle of the Bows” Cajun Fiddle Competition. The competition is open to all Cajun-style fiddle playing. This year’s event will be held November 4, 2023.

Every other Saturday, the SW LA Acoustic Music Jam holds a live, free, Cajun music jam open to the public at the Gator Chateau located just off I-10, at exit 64. This jam is a learning jam and is open to all musicians. The organization is dedicated to helping preserve and promote the Cajun heritage and music, according to Doug Dugas, member of the SW LA Acoustic Music Jam. For the past seven years, the music group has collaborated with the Jeff Davis Tourist Commission to entertain the public with a musical performance called the "Battle of the Bows" Cajun Fiddle Competition.

Categories for "Battle of the Bows" competitors include Youth , Junior, Adult, Senior, and Professional in the individual competition. Then the fiddle players team up for some Twin Fiddle competition. For a list of the rules and regulations and to register online go to jeffdavis.orgor contact Doug Dugas at (337) 329-0106, or via email to dougdugas57@gmail.com.

Doors open at 8:00am. Competition starts at 9:00am.

Pre-registration is encouraged. Deadline for entering is November 4, 2023, at 8:30am.. You must register to compete in the competition.

Each year the “Battle of the Bows” Cajun Fiddle Competition is dedicated in memory of a Cajun fiddle player. This years “Battle of the Bows” Cajun Fiddle Competition is dedicated in memory of the Legendary Cajun Fiddle Player Lawrence “Blackie” Fruge.

The event is held at the historic Strand Theater in downtown Jennings.

