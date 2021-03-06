Evangeline man arrested after motorcycle pursuit, fleeing officers on foot

An Evangeline man has been arrested after leading police on a pursuit last month.

Officers with the Lake Arthur Police Department observed on February 20 a motorcycle leaving a business at a high rate of speed. They attempted to stop the motorcycle and a pursuit ensued. Police say the individual lost control of the motorcycle near the intersection of Highway 90 and Highway 1126 between Jennings and Mermentau after allegedly attempting to drive on the railroad tracks.

The suspect then fled on foot and was unable to be located at the time after police conducted a lengthy search of the area. An arrest warrant was issued for 31-year-old Thomas Ryan LeJeune of Evangeline.

On March 6, officers with the Jennings Police Department conducted a traffic stop involving LeJeune. He was then detained and transported to the Lake Arthur Police Department, where he was booked on the following charges:

Reckless Operation

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Improper Lane Use

Passing Within 100 feet of an Intersection

Defective Equipment

Driving Under Suspension

Stop Sign Violation

Speeding

No Motorcycle Endorsement

Obstruction of Highway Commerce

