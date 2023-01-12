Elton water now restored

Mayor of Elton, Kesia Lemoine, said "I am sorry for any inconvenience, that this may have caused, a citizen spotted a leak and once we went to address the leak it became bigger than what we expected and the parts and the equipment that we needed was in Lafayette and I am very thankful for my town workers and Louisiana crane for getting the job done in a quickly and timely manner. "

Water was shut off in the town for two days, which caused classes to be canceled at the elementary and high school.

Mayor Kesia Lemoine says the issue is resolved, and schools will be open tomorrow.

"I live here, and always turning the water off is always the last resort but I didn't have a choice and we are working in progress to work on that but we don't have to cut the whole town off." said Mayor Kesia Lemoine

Lemoine says she can't guarantee there will not be another water leak, and she does have a plan to replace defective cut off valves so the whole town will not have to be cut off.

"I too also did not have water which was an inconvenience for me also but again like I said I tried to do my best I stayed on top of it, I stayed with the town workers, and the company the whole process so I seen and I understand what was going on." said Mayor Kesia Lemoine

The mayor says the town will be under a boil water advisory which she hopes will be lifted by next Tuesday.