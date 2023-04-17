Watch Now
Elton reschedules water outage

Posted at 5:30 PM, Apr 17, 2023
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, La. — The water outage for the Town of Elton has been rescheduled until Wednesday.

The outage is scheduled to last about five hours.

A boil water advisory will be in effect once the water is restored.

