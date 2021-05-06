Elton man killed in crash involving a train in Jeff Davis Parish

An Elton man was killed after State Police say his vehicle was stopped on train tracks and was struck by an oncoming train in Jeff Davis Parish

State Police say that on May 5, 2021, shortly before 9:30 p.m., Troopers responded to a crash involving a single-vehicle and a train at the crossing located at Bornsdall Road and US Hwy 190.

The crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Brandon Ortego of Elton.

An investigation revealed a jeep, driven by Ortego, was stopped on the train tracks, facing northbound without any lights on. The Jeep was struck by a Union Pacific train, troopers say.

According to State Police, Ortego was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries were reported. The crash remains under investigation.

