NewsJeff Davis Parish Actions Facebook Tweet Email Elton boil order rescinded MGN Online Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 23, 2022 and last updated 2022-08-23 11:27:52-04 The boil order issued in Elton has been lifted. Officials say the water has been tested by the state and is safe to drink. Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters