Watch Now
NewsJeff Davis Parish

Actions

Elton boil order rescinded

Boil Order
MGN Online
Boil Order
Posted at 10:27 AM, Aug 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-23 11:27:52-04

The boil order issued in Elton has been lifted.

Officials say the water has been tested by the state and is safe to drink.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.