ELECTION RESULTS 2023: JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH

Results are now final in Jeff Davis Parish.

Here are the numbers:

Sheriff

RUNOFF Kyle Miers, Republican 33 percent - 2,708 votes

"Chris" Myers, Republican - 24 percent - 1,957 votes

RUNOFF Ivy J. Woods, Independent - 42 percent - 3,447 votes

Police Juror District 2

Ann Bowman, Republican 20 percent - 136 votes

RUNOFF Susette Mouton, Republican - 26 percent - 178 votes

Timothy Viator, No Party - 9 percent - 58 votes

RUNOFF Chad Woods, Republican - 45 percent - 302 votes

Police Juror District 9

Curt Guillory, Democrat 40 percent - 237 votes

WINNER David J. LeJeune, Republican - 60 percent - 350 votes

Police Juror District 13

WINNER William "Bill" LaBouve, Independent - 52 percent - 404 votes

Chad Patrick Talbot, Independent - 33 percent - 258 votes

Dennis Vanicor, Republican - 15 percent - 120 votes

Justice of the Peace Justice of the Peace Ward 1

Andrew Benoit, Democrat 29 percent - 345 votes

Kenny Hebert, No Party - 27 percent - 329 votes

"Pam" Leblanc, No Party - 44 percent - 534 votes

PROPOSITIONS

Fire Protection District No. 1 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 1 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 10.49 mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $54,000 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes?

YES 63 percent 1,224 votes

NO 37 percent - 725 votes

Fire Protection District No. 4 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Fire Protection District No. 4 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of 5 mills on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $185,800 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of constructing and improving fire protection facilities and acquiring fire trucks and other equipment in the District?

YES - 79 percent - 190 votes

NO - 21 percent - 52

Grand Marais Gravity Drainage District Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Grand Marais Gravity Drainage District, Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the "District"), be authorized to continue to levy a 6.70 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $173,800 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within and for the District?

YES - 73 percent - 616 votes

NO - 27 percent - 228 votes