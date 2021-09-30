Elderly woman dies in Lake Arthur fire

State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a Wednesday afternoon house fire that claimed the life of an elderly Lake Arthur woman.

The Lake Arthur Fire Department responded to a fire call at a home in the 600 block of Calcasieu Avenue around 4 p.m. Wednesday, and located the body of an elderly female inside the home's kitchen.

The victim is believed to be a 92-year-old resident of the home, but official identification and cause of death are pending with the Jeff Davis Parish Coroner's Office.

Deputies determined the fire began in a bedroom of the home. The cause of the fire is still undetermined, but deputies say they located evidence of improper electrical wiring in multiple areas of the home.

The SFM would like to remind Louisiana residents that when it comes to electrical safety, avoid connecting extension cords and power strips to create power sources where a wall outlet does not exist and don't overload those cords and strips if using them for temporary purposes. Plug all appliances, including space heaters, directly into wall outlets to prevent overheating of wires. And if your home is experiencing electrical issues, have a licensed electrician evaluate the situation and make any needed repairs.

In addition, at this time, deputies have been unable to locate any working smoke alarms or home sprinkler systems. Smoke alarms are a proven tool to alert residents to a fire danger in order to escape safely while home fire sprinklers can immediately limit the threat to life and damage to property.

The SFM's Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments to install smoke alarms for free for families that need them most. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, or to register for a smoke alarm installation, visit lasfm.org.

