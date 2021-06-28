Driver killed in Jeff Davis Parish rollover crash

One person is dead following a rollover crash in Jeff Davis Parish.

Louisiana State Police say that on June 28, 2021, shortly after noon, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Farm Supply Road near Monger Road in Jefferson Davis Parish.

The crash, they say, claimed the life of the driver of that vehicle. The name of the driver is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

An investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling north on Farm Supply Road when the driver lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled over onto its roof before becoming submerged in a flooded field, troopers say.

The driver sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment. Both were properly restrained.

The crash remains under investigation.

