Deputies seek information in theft of camper from Lacassine RV Park

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff
Posted at 10:15 AM, Feb 15, 2022
Deputies in Jeff Davis Parish are seeking to identify the vehicle and suspect in an alleged camper theft.

The Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating the theft which happened on January 23, 2022. The camper trailer was stolen from Lacassine RV Park.

The suspect, they say, was possibly driving a Toyota Sequoia. Deputies say the grille appears to be an aftermarket accessory and the back glass may be missing and covered with plastic.

If anyone has information on the person/persons involved or has seen the camper trailer, please contact our detectives at (337) 821-2106 or the main office number (337) 824-3850.

