Deputies looking for missing Kinder man

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a missing Kinder man.

19-year-old Morris Williams was last seen around 4 a.m. on June 30, 2021, on Hwy 383 near Village Cemetery Road, deputies say.

He is described as 5'6" tall, weighing approximately 200 pounds, with black hair. Williams was last seen wearing blue warmup pants and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the JDPSO at 337-821-2100 or 911.

