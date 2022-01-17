Deputies investigating early morning shooting in Elton

A woman in Elton is in the hospital after a shooting early Monday morning.

The Jeff Davis Sheriff’s office says they are working a shooting that happened just after 12:00am on January 17, 2022 on second street in Elton.

In that shooting, a woman was shot twice. She was transported to Lafayette hospital for treatment. Her condition was not provided but deputies say she is expected to recover.

There are no suspects at this time, JDPSO says.

Anyone with information can call (337)821-2100.

