Deputies investigate break-in at business on Hwy 99

Jeff Davis Parish Deputies are investigating a recent break-in at a local business.

The break-in occurred on August 5, 2021, at Coastal King Clay, located at 6349 Hwy 99 in Welsh.

Deputies say the company reported off-road diesel fuel stolen, along with a blue Polaris ranger 800, a sprayer, a large Craftsman toolbox, and various tools, totaling more than $20,000 in losses.

Bledsoe Mining/Coastal King Clay has offered a $500 reward for information that leads to the stolen items and/or an arrest.

Anyone with information on the burglary or location of stolen goods is asked to contact the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-821-2106.

