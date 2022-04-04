Death of inmate reported at Jeff Davis Parish Jail

An inmate housed in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail reportedly died Sunday due to medical conditions.

The sheriff's office said deputies observed the inmate in distress inside his cell around 4:11 pm on April 3.

Medical employees at the jail administered CPR to the inmate before he was transferred to the Ochsner American Legion Hospital in Jennings.

The inmate, identified as 43-year-old Cody Joe Leger, was pronounced dead at 4:33 pm by emergency room physicians.

An investigation is ongoing through the Jeff Davis Parish Coroner and Sheriff's Office.

Leger's cause of death is believed to be related to ongoing medical conditions, according to JDPSO.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, April 4.

Leger was booked into the parish jail on March 29, 2022, on charges of entering or remaining on premises after forbidden, Violation of protective orders, simple assault, Failure to pay child support, Domestic abuse battery with strangulation, domestic abuse battery with child endangerment and simple assault.

Following his booking, Leger was brought to the hospital, deputies said. He was released from the hospital on March 29 and was being monitored by jail and medical personnel, according to the sheriff's office.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel