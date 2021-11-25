Bomb threat made to Jennings Walmart

JENNINGS — A bomb threat was made to a Jennings Walmart on Wednesday, according to KPLC.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes has confirmed the threat and says the call went to the store's pharmacy.

A K9 was brought in to assist in bomb detection, and the store was cleared within approximately an hour and a half, according to police.

Investigators are now trying to track the phone of the suspect, they say.

