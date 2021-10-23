Watch
Boil advisory lifted for Town of Welsh

Posted at 12:38 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 13:38:11-04

The boil advisory issued for the Town of Welsh has been lifted.

Town officials made the announcement on Saturday, October 23.

The boil advisory was in affect following a water shut off on October 21.

