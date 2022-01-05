Boil Advisory issued for Bell City in Jeff Davis Parish

A boil advisory has been issued for Bell City in Jeff Davis Parish.
According to the Jeff Davis Water and Sewer Commission #1, the reason for the advisory is due to a break in the water main for the system. Crews are working to repair the 2 inch water main break.
The commission says that around 249 people are affected by the advisory, Those affected would be customers living in the following areas:
Bell City community
- Hwy 14 East
- Hoffpauir Road
- Rossignol Road
- A Deourer Road
- Charles Shultz Road
- North Railroad
- B, C, and D streets
- 2nd, 3rd, and 4th streets
Bell City High school will also be affected by the boil advisory, they say.
