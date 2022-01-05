Watch
Boil Advisory issued for Bell City in Jeff Davis Parish

Posted at 11:24 AM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 12:24:27-05

A boil advisory has been issued for Bell City in Jeff Davis Parish.

According to the Jeff Davis Water and Sewer Commission #1, the reason for the advisory is due to a break in the water main for the system. Crews are working to repair the 2 inch water main break.

The commission says that around 249 people are affected by the advisory, Those affected would be customers living in the following areas:

Bell City community

  • Hwy 14 East
  • Hoffpauir Road
  • Rossignol Road
  • A Deourer Road
  • Charles Shultz Road
  • North Railroad
  • B, C, and D streets
  • 2nd, 3rd, and 4th streets

Bell City High school will also be affected by the boil advisory, they say.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

