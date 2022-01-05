Boil Advisory issued for Bell City in Jeff Davis Parish

A boil advisory has been issued for Bell City in Jeff Davis Parish.

According to the Jeff Davis Water and Sewer Commission #1, the reason for the advisory is due to a break in the water main for the system. Crews are working to repair the 2 inch water main break.

The commission says that around 249 people are affected by the advisory, Those affected would be customers living in the following areas:

Bell City community



Hwy 14 East

Hoffpauir Road

Rossignol Road

A Deourer Road

Charles Shultz Road

North Railroad

B, C, and D streets

2nd, 3rd, and 4th streets

Bell City High school will also be affected by the boil advisory, they say.

