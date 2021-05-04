18-year-old passenger killed in Jeff Davis crash, driver charged

An 18-year-old is dead and another passenger seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Jeff Davis Parish on LA hwy 383. The driver of the vehicle has been charged with vehicular homicide.

Louisiana State Police say that on May 3, 2021, at approximately 2:10 p.m., Troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 383 just south of Village Cemetery Road. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Alijah J. Droddy of Kinder.

An investigation revealed a pickup truck, driven by 18-year-old Hunter Joseph Pelican of Kinder, was traveling north on LA 383 at a high rate of speed, according to troopers. State Police say the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a mailbox before traveling back onto the roadway and striking another mailbox on the opposite side of the road. The truck then rolled over several times before coming to rest on the side of the roadway.

Pelican, Droddy, and a third occupant were not wearing seat belts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the vehicle, troopers say. Droddy sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pelican sustained moderate injuries and the other passenger sustained life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a Lake Charles area hospital for treatment.

Pelican remains hospitalized and has been charged with vehicular homicide, reckless operation, first degree vehicular negligent injuring, and no seat belt.

A toxicology sample was obtained and will be submitted for analysis, state police say. The crash remains under investigation.

