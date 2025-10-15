Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Jeff Davis Parish scales back road project to secure $1 million state grant

The Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury approved a new application for a Louisiana Community Development Block Grant with a significantly reduced scope of work for street improvements in the Topsy area.

According to the Jennings Daily News, the Louisiana Community Development Block Grant previously awarded the parish $1 million to provide asphalt paving in designated areas. However, the police jury's contributing cost estimate climbed from $800,000 to around $1.9 million, prompting officials to reject the originally proposed project at last month's regular meeting.

Bluewing Civil Consultant and Jury Engineer Alex Guillory presented new project details that included a much smaller scope of work to make the project financially viable.

