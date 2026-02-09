Jeanerette celebrates Super Bowl Sunday with hometown pride

While the Super Bowl played out on football’s biggest stage, a living room in Jeanerette became the center of its own hometown celebration.

Family, friends and neighbors gathered Sunday to watch Kayshon Boutte take the field for the New England Patriots, turning Super Bowl Sunday into an emotional watch party led by his father, Embrick Boutte, and the support of the local community.

Every snap drew a reaction. Cheers followed sharp routes, groans filled the room during close calls, and advice was shouted at the television as if it could reach the field.

“Oh fumble! Oh fumble! fumble,” Embrick Boutte said as the Patriots drove late in the first half.

For Boutte’s father, watching from home carried a mix of nerves, pride and reflection.

“Game day action, watching it with the family is pretty cool,” he said. “You get a taste of that atmosphere. The only place better than this is at the game, but this is nice.”

As the game unfolded, Embrick Boutte reflected on his son’s journey from Westgate High School in South Louisiana, through LSU in Baton Rouge, to the NFL’s biggest stage.

“Everybody knows the journey,” he said.

The room stayed locked in as halftime approached. Applause followed defensive stops. Cheers erupted after clean cuts and double moves. When momentum was needed, encouragement came quickly.

“Turn it on,” Boutte said. “This is the moment.”

While the Super Bowl result mattered, the gathering in Jeanerette focused on something deeper sharing a milestone as a family and a community.

From local fields to the NFL spotlight, Kayshon Boutte’s Super Bowl appearance served as a reminder that no matter how big the stage becomes, the loudest support often comes from home.

