It's time for the summer crops

The summer heat is going to be here before we know it and that means that it's time to start thinking about those summer crops.

Summer can be a tough time for some vegetables with the frequent downpours, heavy insect population, and of course the heat and humidity.

There are some vegetables that thrive this time of year though and it's time to get them in the ground so they're ready to produce by the time the heat truly arrives.

Some of the common vegetables grown this time of year include, okra, cucumbers, and peppers all do very well in the south Louisiana summer.

Peppers that are planted in a pot could do with a little filtered light in the late afternoon but mostly will be fine.

Tomatoes you can get to grow but they can be a little tricky as they're very susceptible to fungus, molds, and disease which can run rampant in our wet, humid summers.

Tomatoes are also attracts a lot of pests which can get to the fruit before they have a chance to ripen to combat this try planting cherry tomatoes or smaller tomatoes that don't sit on the vine as long.

Summer can be tough for insects here as well as they are prevalent through the summer months but pests can be discouraged by spraying on neem oil, or by bringing in plants that attract predatory insects.

Ladybugs for example won't touch your plants will feast on aphids that can eat everything in sight.

So by planting and thinking about it now you can have a garden ready to produce all summer long.

