It's so hot outside.

There's really not much more to add to that simple, four word sentence.

Sure, I can talk about the Excessive Heat Warning we'll get yet again for the rest of the week.

I could write about how highs will hit 105 today, and will be even hotter tomorrow approaching our all time high of 107.

There's an argument to be made that I should include in the article that the heat index is going to be close to 120 in the afternoon.

And I'm sure that in my contract somewhere it says that I need to talk about the burn ban, or the fact that fire danger will stay high again since it hasn't rained in the entire month of August.

At the end of the day though, the forecast boils down to one four word sentence:

It's so hot outside.

------------------------------------------------------------

