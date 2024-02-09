It's Mardi Gras Weekend! And here's your forecast

Daniel Phillips

It's the all important Mardi Gras weekend forecast.

While it doesn't look like there will be any major washouts or issues there is going to be a little impactful weather this weekend that you'll need to manage.

Let's get things started with Friday's forecast.

Clouds moved in through the day on Thursday and Friday will look and feel very similar.

Temperatures will be mild, topping off in the upper 70s, and sunshine will be fleeting at best with skies staying mostly cloudy.

A few passing showers will be possible but they'll be very light and very isolated causing minimal, if any, impacts.

That's good news for Friday night parade goers who won't have any wet weather to content with even though there's plenty of moisture in the atmosphere.

It'll cool a little tonight but mostly it should stay mild.

Daniel Phillips

Saturday is a little trickier with rain chances increasing slightly, but still shouldn't have a major impact on your plans.

Rain chances will sit around 40% for the day and showers will be pretty scattered across the area.

A heavy line of showers will persist in north Louisiana so if you're traveling north of Alexandria be prepared for a much wetter forecast.

That frontal boundary north of us will be able to pull a couple streamer showers across our area but it wouldn't warrant canceling plans over.

Just keep an umbrella handy if you'll be out and about.

Daniel Phillips

Sunday could see some stronger storms rolling across the region, particularly in north Acadiana where we could see a little severe weather.

Severe weather will be very isolated, and most of us will avoid it, but since there's a chance it's certainly worth mentioning.

Keep an eye on the radar through the day and remember that standing in the rain is one thing but storms are different that's when you actually need to pack it in and go inside.

Wind and hail will be the biggest potential issues with storms that develop on Sunday so be mindful of changing weather conditions and have a way to receive updated information.

Again it'll be tough to call for the cancellation of events because the showers will be so sporadic but be prepared to modify your plans as necessary.

Daniel Phillips

Temperatures will drop on Monday and it'll take about a day to clear out the clouds so don't expect much sunshine Monday night.

This will make for a fairly cold Queen's parade but you won't have to worry about any kind of showers by the time the parade rolls.

A frosty start to Mardi Gras morning means a few extra layers for the Courirs Tuesday morning but plenty of sunshine through the day should warm us up into the 60s.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel