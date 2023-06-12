Isolated storms the only thing offering heat relief

The week may have changed but the forecast has basically stayed the same.

Temperatures will sit in the mid 90s in the afternoon and the heat index is going to be in the triple digits for a majority of the day.

A few isolated showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon, instability is fairly high, so any storms that develop need to be monitored in case it becomes severe.

The biggest threat with storms will be damaging wind, frequent lightning, and possibly hail.

As you probably had already guessed there's very little change coming up this week.

Please make sure you're drinking plenty of water and taking the heat seriously.

Heat isn't uncommon in Louisiana but it's been a little while since we've had a stretch of days in the mid to upper 90s.

