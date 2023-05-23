Isolated storms possible Wednesday

If you have been liking the weather pattern in Acadiana of late, there's more good news. But Wednesday there could be a few pop-showers or a thunderstorm into the afternoon/evening.

In the near term, expect partly cloudy skies to gradually become fair overnight with temperatures leveling off at 70°.

Hopefully there won't be too many clouds to see the crescent moon in between Mars (above left) and much brighter Venus just below.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The celestial objects should be visible (cloud-permitting) in the western sky until about 10:30 pm.

Wednesday will bring more sunshine in the morning but look for a sun and cloud mix into the afternoon with temperatures holding in the upper 80s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

A brief weakness in the upper atmosphere Wednesday may produce a few widely scattered showers and/or thunderstorms, but rain chances for most of us should be in the 20% range or less.

Best bet for any storms will likely be across the coastal Acadiana parishes.

It will be back to mostly sunny and seasonably warm temperatures Thursday through the entire holiday weekend with rain chances generally staying 10% or less on any given day.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Daytime highs will be within a degree or two, plus or minus of 90° for the next week to 10 days.

Further into next week, atmospheric moisture levels should increase along with weak atmospheric perturbations dropping southward across the area, which should produce a better chance of scattered afternoon storms.

It will feel mostly like summer next week as dew points approach the mid-70s, while this week our lows stay in the more tolerable upper 60s to lower 70s.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile in the Western Pacific, Super Typhoon Mawar with 140 mph winds was hours away from directly impacting Guam...and the island may not miss the eyewall...it will be very close with this Category 4 storm.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel