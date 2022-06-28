Isolated showers popping up in the evening

Acadiana's unsettled forecast will continue on Tuesday with another round of spotty showers popping up in the evening.

Rain isn't going to be overly widespread but by the time we get to the evening commute we'll start to see a few showers and storms drifting across Acadiana.

Similar to other summer showers the rain is going to be fairly random, so keep an eye on the radar as we get into the evening.

Thunderstorms aren't expected to be too strong, although some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds won't be out of the question.

Before those showers arrive temperatures will push into the upper 80s, with a heat index that sits in the 90s as we're still dealing with a good amount of moisture.

This unsettled weather is going to continue for the next several days with scattered showers expected each and every afternoon through the end of the week.

There's activity brewing in the tropics, although none of it will have an immediate impact on the Gulf of Mexico or Louisiana.

We could be on the verge of seeing our next named system in the Atlantic with the development of Bonnie likely in the next 24-48 hours.

Bonnie though is going to remain in south Carribean and will stay well south of the Gulf of Mexico.

