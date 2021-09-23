Iota PD: increase in alleged thefts and burglaries on W. Kennedy Avenue

Iota Police Department are seeing an increase in alleged thefts and burglaries along W. Kennedy Avenue, they released Thursday.

Police say storage units were broken into, an air condition was stolen out of an office window, Yeti coolers and gas cans were reported missing, and items of that kind have yet to be recovered.

To report information to Iota Police Department call (337) 779-3345.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel