Investigators seek information on vehicle suspected of being involved in truck fire

Lafayette fire investigators are asking for assistance from the public in identifying a vehicle suspected of being involved in an arson fire on Fortune Road in Youngsville.

On March 2nd at 3:55 a.m., Youngsville Fire Department responded to the 1000 block of Fortune Road for a vehicle fire in a shopping center.

The Lafayette Fire Department says that when firefighters arrived on scene, the truck was ablaze in the parking lot.

After the fire was extinguished, investigators with Lafayette Fire Department determined the fire was intentionally set.

Fire officials believe the vehicle in theses photos may be involved in the arson:

Lafayette Fire Department

lafayette fire department

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS or the Lafayette Fire Department.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel