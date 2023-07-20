Intense heat sticking around next couple of days; some relief arriving this weekend

TONIGHT: Warm & quiet

FRIDAY: Hot & mostly dry

DISCUSSION

Different day, same weather story for Acadiana with high heat continuing to dominate the forecast.

Unfortunately, that is the way it'll go to round out the week Friday.

After a start in the upper 70s, expect highs to push their way into the mid-upper 90s by the afternoon.

Those heat indices will be running in the 108-115 range during the hottest parts of the day.

Friday Heat index

Rain chances will remain slim to none.

A frontal trough will begin advancing southward toward the region Saturday.

Out ahead of it, expect more intense heat as highs continue to push the mid-upper 90s.

The question is going to be whether or not we see storms on Saturday as the boundary nears the area.

If so, the timing would be late afternoon and into the evening hours.

Best rain chances could hold off until late Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

With the added clouds, highs should be finally limited to near-normal values to round out the weekend.

A somewhat more active pattern could stick around into the early portions of next week as well giving us a slight break from the big heat.

We'll keep our fingers crossed on that!

In the meantime, stay cool and hydrated out there, y'all!

TROPICS are fairly quiet across our part of the world.

In the central Atlantic, we still have tropical storm Don, but it will remain out in the open waters of the Atlantic.

Thursday Tropical outlook

Elsewhere, off the African coast, an area of disturbed weather has a 20% of tropical development over the next 7 days.

However, at the point, it's not raising any eyebrows...

Rest of the tropics are quiet for now.

