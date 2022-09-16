Intense heat moves in for next week; update on the tropics

Moisture is increasing across Acadiana which means the cool, comfortable weather is a thing of the past.

Temperatures are going to push into the low 90s with a heat index running slightly warmer, and hot temperatures expected to last through the weekend.

Rain chances will stay low with only a few coastal showers possible over the next few days so skies are expected to stay mostly sunny.

A strong ride of high pressure will be building across the area by the end of the weekend, which will squash rain chances but bring in plenty of heat.

Highs will average the mid 90s through next work week with triple digit heat index values.

In the tropics:

Daniel Phillips

Tropical Storm Fiona continues to move through the Caribbean with winds around 50 mph.

There may be some slow strengthening over the next couple of days approaching hurricane strength by early next week.

A turn is expected as it gets closed to the Dominican Republic and the storm will move north into the Bahamas.

