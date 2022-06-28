Watch Now
News

Actions

Instagram and Facebook remove posts offering abortion pills

Abortion Pill
Robin Marty / CC BY 2.0 /MGN<br/>
Abortion Pill
Posted at 8:51 AM, Jun 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-28 09:52:58-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook and Instagram have begun promptly removing posts that offer abortion pills to women who may not be able to access them following a Supreme Court decision that stripped away constitutional protections for the procedure.

Memes and status updates explained how women could legally get abortion pills in the mail. Some even offered to mail the prescriptions to women living in a state that has banned the procedure.

Facebook and Instagram responded by removing some of the posts. The platforms' parent company, Meta, said it has a policy against gifting or selling pharmaceutical drugs.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.