Initial unemployment insurance claims drop

BATON ROUGE, La. – The initial unemployment insurance claims for the week ending August 7, 2021, dropped to 2,411 from the week ending July 31, 2021 total of 3,228. For a comparison, during the week ending August 8, 2020, 11,131 initial claims were filed.

The four-week moving average of initial claims decreased to 3,563 from the previous week’s average of 4,100, according to a release from the Louisiana Work Commission.

The unemployment insurance continued claims for the week ending August 7, 2021, decreased to 43,992 from the week ending July 31, 2021, a total of 47,230. The continued claims were below the comparable figure of 299,974 for the week ending August 8, 2020.

The four-week moving average of continued claims decreased to 46,066 from the previous week’s average of 47,375.

The Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has countless tools both in-person and online to help claimants file and process their claims. This is in addition to the resources found at the agency’s 62 local offices statewide, opportunities discovered at job fairs, training programs, apprenticeship opportunities, and numerous other LWC services.

To view unemployment insurance claims data for prior weeks, visit www.laworks.net and select Labor Market Information, scroll down the LMI page, and select Unemployment Insurance Claims Data.

Please click here to view the UI Weekly Claims Tableau Dashboard.

