Information of a missing gun was kept secret in Brian Laundrie's disappearance

A handgun was missing when Brian Laundrie's parents voluntarily handed their gun collection to F.B.I. agents the same day they informed their son was missing, September 17.

According to the Laundrie's attorney Steven Berolino, the parents discovered a handgun missing from a case while in front of FBI and North Port, Florida, police.

Asked why information about the missing gun was not publicly shared, Bertolino told CNN he and law enforcement agreed "it was bet for that information to not be public."

In a statement, Petito’s family said:

“The family was asked to not make any comments and let the FBI continue their investigation. The family was also asked to wait for the United States Attorney’s Office to make a determination on whether any additional individuals will be charged.”

Berolino's comments come days after a Florida medical examiner confirmed Brian Laundrie, who was the subject of the weeks-long manhunt in his finance's, Gabby Petito, disapperance, died by suicide from a gunshot wound to the head.

Laundrie's remains were found in a nature reserve in Florida last month.

Berolino continued, "Imagine, with the frenzied atmosphere at the time, if the public thought Brian had a gun," Bertolino said. "I cannot speak to why (law enforcement) did not reveal the info but we spoke about it at the time and I believe they felt as I did."

CNN reached out to the FBI for comment. North Port Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Laundrie vanished from his parents' home just days after Petito had been reported missing. The couple had been traveling across the country over the summer in a converted van before Laundrie returned home, North Port, without Petito on September 1.

Laundri vanished days after Petito was reported missing, sparking a multistate investigation and capturing the attention of social media . Petito's remaind was found in Wyoming on September 19, and her death was rule by strangulation.

Retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer believes it’s a possibility that Laundrie’s parents, Chris and Roberta, could face charges, according to newsnationnow.com.

“I think the Laundries have possible culpability under 18 U.S.C. 3, which is accessory after the fact, and possibly 18 U.S.C. 1519, which is obstruction in terms of if they tampered with any evidence after that crime was committed,” Coffindaffer said.

