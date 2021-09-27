Increase in humidity leading to scattered showers

There's a noticeable bump in moisture across Acadiana, after a gorgeous weekend that had convinced most of us (foolishly) that fall was here for good.

Increasing humidity will push the heat index into the 90s in the afternoon, and lows will now be in the 70s for at least the next couple of nights.

Showers and storms will be possible in the afternoon as the moisture starts to pile up, and even more showers and storms will be possible through the middle of the week.

It doesn't appear as if there will be any severe weather this week but a few decent thunderstorms will certainly be possible especially both Tuesday and Wednesday.

A long look ahead to the weekend is a little encouraging with some slightly drier air but it's going to remain on the warm side with no major fronts appearing in the short term.

