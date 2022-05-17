IMPRESSIVE NUMBERS FROM THE CLASS OF 2022

LAFAYETTE, La. —

THROUGH EIGHT ACADEMIC COLLEGES AND THE GRADUATE SCHOOL, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY'S SPRING COMMENCEMENT EXERCISES WERE ENOUGH TO MAKE A UNIVERSITY ADMINISTRATOR PROUD.

"For us as a university," begins Dewayne Bowie, UL Vice-President for Enrollment Management, "it was a very bittersweet day. This is a culmination of all the hard work for these men and women and the university as well, but I also saw so many young men and women that have really contributed a lot to the university. And now they're gone."

MULTIPLE ACCOMPLISHMENTS..... 366--- THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF STUDENTS RECEIVING GRADUATE DEGREES---AND CERTIFICATES FROM UL--- 328 MASTERS DEGREES -- RECORD... AND 36 DOCTORAL --THE SECOND HIGHEST IN SCHOOL HISTORY.

"The high number of graduates is absolutely a testament to the investment and recruitment of strong students," explains Dr. Mary Farmer-Kaiser, Dean of UL's Graduate Schools. "Growth of programs, increased access to graduate education. Doubling down on graduate education is what we've done over the last 10 years."

A RECORD 28 STUDENTS FINISHED WITH THE SUMMA CUM LAUDE HONOR MEANING THEY HAD PERFECT FOUR-POINT-OH AVERAGES.

AND--TO SIGNIFY OUR REGION AS A MELTING POT OF CULTURES AND IDEOLOGIES, THERE WERE 115 GRADUATES OF HISPANIC DESCENT, THAT TIED A RECORD. AND THE 478 MINORITY GRADUATES? THAT'S THE SECOND LARGEST EVER FOR UL. "Many have really gravitated toward UL because of the culture here and I think it's because of the family environment, it's not too big it's not to small, it's just right for them," adds Bowie.

AND THERE WAS SO MUCH MORE. HONORS GRADS WITH GRADE POINT AVERAGES OF THREE-POINT-FIVE OR BETTER? THEY NUMBERED 432, THE SECOND HIGHEST SINCE THE SCHOOL OPENED ITS DOORS AS S-L-I.

SO WHAT'S NEXT? WHERE DOES THE UNIVERSITY GO FROM HERE? HOW CAN IT TOP SUCH EXEMPLARY NUMBERS?

"By really working with our current students. keeping them engaged in their programs and helping them persist to seeing them through," suggests Farmer-Kaiser.

BOWIE ADDS THAT ACCESSIBILITY TO HIGHER EDUCATION FOR QUALIFIED STUDENTS IS ALSO A KEY. "So the challenge for us is that we stay open and accessible to all students who desire to earn a degree from this great institution. We work hard to make sure we continue to do that and do be out of reach for anybody."

