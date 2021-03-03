Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday

LAFAYETTE — A state leader is using his position to help educate as many people as possible, especially minorities when it comes to COVID-19 vaccinations.

According to the CDC minorities have been more likely to have serious complications with COVID-19. Poverty and access to healthcare are two of the reasons why these groups are impacted so heavily. The website says these groups are more likely to be uninsured, along with other factors like communication and language barriers, cultural differences between patients and providers and historical and current discrimination in healthcare systems.

It's something echoed by Senator Gerald Boudreaux."Numbers showed where the African-American community was hit hard at the onset of COVID, " Boudreaux said. "Now we have the opportunity to be at the front end of receiving the vaccination.

This Saturday, the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will have vaccinations. It's appointment only, click here for more information.

Boudreaux has already gotten vaccinated and he's encouraging those who are hesitant to trust science.

"The vaccines have cleared all federal guidelines," Boudreaux said. "Food Drug Administration, CDC and everyone has proved they're safe . I'm proud to say I received my second shot and I encourage everybody to come get their first shot and they'll get a date for a second shot when they show up on Saturday."

Vaccines will be given in the church multipurpose room on Saturday from 8 a.m. - 12 noon.