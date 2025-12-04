Imagine Franklin: Community Invited to Help Shape the Future of Main Street

Residents are invited to help shape the future of Franklin’s historic Main Street during the upcoming Imagine Franklin Walking Visioning Tour, a hands-on community event designed to gather ideas, spark conversation, and guide future improvements.

The walking tour will help city leaders and planners identify potential projects and funding opportunities tied to three key areas: transportation and connectivity, economic development, and parks and open spaces. Community feedback from this event will help chart a course for a more vibrant, accessible, and economically thriving downtown district.

The tour will take place on Thursday, December 4th, 6:00 – 7:00 pm, beginning and ending at the Historic Downtown Franklin Pocket Park located at 718 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538.

Attendees are encouraged to dress warmly.