Idalia Strengthens to Category 4

Winds 130 mph, will make landfall in Florida Wednesday Morning
KATC
4am Advisory Hurricane Idalia
Posted at 4:19 AM, Aug 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-30 05:19:54-04

Hurricane Idalia continues to strengthen this morning. The powerful hurricane now packing winds of 130mph, making it a Category 4 hurricane. Landfall is projected to be Wednesday morning near Apalachee Bay, one of the most vulnerable places along the Gulf Coast when it comes to storm surge. It's also an area that hasn't seen a major hurricane in recorded history.

Hurricane Warnings have been issued for a large part of the west coast of Florida, and inland to southern Georgia and South Carolina. A storm surge of 10-15 feet is expected which would inundate large areas of Florida several miles inland. Thousands have evacuated ahead of the storm.

Idalia could continue to strengthen right up to landfall. The waters of the Gulf of Mexico are extremely warm, and there are very few other factors that would inhibit further strengthening. The faster forward movement of the hurricane could also bring stronger winds farther inland. People sheltering far inland in Georgia will likely see hurricane force winds as well. The hurricane is expected to turn northeast and emerge over the Atlantic Ocean sometime Thursday. Heavy rain, storm surge, and fresh water flooding is expected to continue.

