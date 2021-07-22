Ice cream shoppe to return to Franklin

Franklin will be enjoying a new ice cream shoppe tomorrow.

"Diane and Gary Wiltz are the owners of the Lamp Station Ice Cream Shoppe, which will be Franklin's first ice cream shoppe, in quite a while," said Ed Verdin Franklin Mayor's PR.

To get their business started, The Wiltz will be serving 8 different flavors, to start off, along with snack foods such as hamburgers, hot dogs, chili fritos, nachos, etc, they say.

The 1950's inspired family - friendly mom and pop is part of their "revitalization movement" in Franklin.

"The Wiltz's have been the catalysts of revitalizing the city that began with preserving an old western auto buildings into the Lamp Post Reception Facility," Verdin says.

A few years after, their first efforts of preserving took place, he says, they rehabbed the old Frere Drug's building and the old Woodman of the World building into the Lamplighter Antiques and Lamp Station Market before doing a total historic preservation of both buildings.

Those buildings, they say, turned into the Lamplighter Coffeehouse & Bistro, which opened in May, and Lamp Station Ice Cream Shoppe that is opening tomorrow.

The Wiltz was recently awarded the Preservationist Award by the Louisiana Trust for Historic Preservation due to their works, he says.

The grand opening of the Wiltz newest endeavor is at 11 A.M on Friday, July 23.

