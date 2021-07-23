West Nile Virus detected in mosquito samples in Iberia Parish

LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL), has reported West Nile Virus activity in mosquito samples submitted for testing by the Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District.

According to an Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District, this is a clear indication that mosquito-borne virus transmission season is now. Citizens should take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito exposure-borne diseases such as West Nile Virus, St. Louis Encephalitis, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, ZIKA, Dengue, and other mosquito-borne pathogens as the District engages operational interventions to eliminate risks. The District will conduct ground and aerial spray operations as dictated by mosquito surveillance. Further details will be posted in follow-up press releases.

Residents throughout the Parish are urged to follow the guidelines recommended by the CDC.

· Apply mosquito repellent that contains DEET, Picaridin, or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus and applies as directed on the label.

· Protect children sensitive to insect bites with repellent and cover exposed skin --- there are many preparations sold in drug stores and camping sections of local stores that are formulated for adults as well as children.

· Wear Light-colored clothing with long sleeves and long pants when outdoors particularly at dawn and dusk.

· Avoid wearing perfumes or colognes when outside for prolonged periods.

· Drain all sources of standing water near your home (i.e. cans, barrels, planters, tires, containers, and tarps).

· Keep all pools, spas, birdbaths, ponds, and fountains clean and free of debris.

· Maintain tight-fitting screens on doors and windows.

· Don’t feed the storm drains. Sweep up lawn clippings, leaves, and tree limbs from sidewalks and driveways.

If you have any questions or mosquito-related problems, contact their office at (337) 365-4933. Visit us on the web www.iberiaparishgovernment.com and click on “Mosquito Control.” For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides for mosquito control visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.

