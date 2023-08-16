West Nile virus and encephalitis found in Iberia Parish mosquito samples

According to the Iberia Parish Mosquito Abatement District, the risk of West Nile virus and encephalitis transmission from a mosquito bite is in play.

The LSU School of Veterinary Medicine Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (LADDL), has reported West Nile Virus activity in mosquito samples submitted for testing by the Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District.

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District will conduct aerial operations in the evenings of Wednesday, August 16, and Friday, August 18 to address identified mosquito populations.

Citizens are asked to take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites to reduce the risks of West Nile virus, St. Louis Encephalitis, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and other mosquito-borne pathogens as the District engages operations.

It is imperative that citizens follow these simple guidelines recommended by the CDC. Wear repellent as the label directs, avoid activity at Dawn & Dusk, wear light-colored clothing to cover exposed skin, and eliminate mosquito breeding sites near the home.

Aerial operations will begin near sunset each evening and last no more than one hour. Operations on August 16 will focus on the City of Jeanerette and Friday, August 18, evening operations will focus on North Freyou vicinity.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.

Citizens will notice low-flying aircraft. If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

