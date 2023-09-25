West Nile case confirmed in Iberia Parish; aerial spraying planned

West Nile has been confirmed in a person in Iberia Parish, and officials have scheduled aerial spraying for mosquitoes on Tuesday and Thursday of this week.

State health officials notified the parish of the patient with the virus, a release states.

The Iberia Parish Mosquito Control District will conduct aerial operations Tuesday (9/26) and Thursday (9/28) evenings.

Citizens must take personal protective measures to avoid mosquito bites to reduce the risks of West Nile virus, St. Louis Encephalitis, Eastern Equine Encephalitis, and other mosquito-borne pathogens as the District engages operations.

The release states "it is imperative" that citizens follow these simple guidelines recommended by the CDC:

Wear repellent as the label directs

Avoid activity at Dawn & Dusk

Wear light colored clothing to cover exposed skin

Eliminate mosquito breeding sites near the home

Aerial operations will begin near sunset each evening and last approximately one hour.

Operations Tuesday evening (9/26) will focus in the City of Jeanerette and Thursday (9/28) evening operations will encompass Hubertville and the larger surrounding areas of the vicinity.

Here are the more specific locations:

Tuesday (9/26) Jeanerette, specifically, north to south E. Adm. Doyle to Linden Plantation Rd., east to west St. Peters Rd. to Bayside St. and all points in between.

Thursday (9/28) Hubertville, specifically Little Valley Rd., Alta Dr., Hubertville Rd., Jeanerette, Linden Rd., Burleigh Park, Jeanerette High School and all points in between.

During this period, only hypersensitive individuals or persons that wish to avoid all exposure to chemicals in the designated spray area should refrain from outdoor activities; otherwise, all other citizens can proceed with normal outdoor activities.

Citizens will notice low flying aircraft --- If the aircraft is overhead DO NOT attempt to follow the path of the aircraft. The aircraft is traveling quickly and will be out of the area in a brief period.

If you have any questions or mosquito related problems feel free to contact the office at (337) 365-4933.

For more information about West Nile Virus and pesticides used for mosquito control please visit www.cdc.gov and www.epa.gov.