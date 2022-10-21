"We don't need them on the streets," Husband pleas for gun buybacks following wife's murder

A Jeanerette man spoke with KATC about the moment his wife was shot and killed.

It happened just a few months ago, and now he's working with organizers of a gun "buyback" initiative to try and prevent gun violence.

“God is love and we are tired of baring our people doing vigils, so this initiative here will prevent the vigils, prevent us from losing another child,” organizer Apostle Felton Hogan said.

And more lives lost like the three family members of George Bobb killed by gun violence.

“It hurts. I lost my wife, my son, and a brother in 1991. It's hard,” Bobb said.

Bob's wife was killed in February of this year from bullets penetrating their home—three bullet holes through his home still remain.

His home is now boarded up, and cameras surrounded his home–from a moment that haunts him still today.

“All she said was Bobby, they shot me. And I came right up here and said, don’t move!! I said the bullets were going to travel. She came right here and dropped down right on the floor,” Bobb said.

Apostle Felton Hogan, Donavon Davis, and Pastor Patrick Hogan say they’re spearheading this buyback campaign so people like Bobb won’t have to live in fear, by buying guns from the community for up to 300 hundred dollars.

“This initiative is targeting the troubled youth, getting the guns out of their hands or getting the guns out of any wrong hands. And when we get the guns, we are buying them from you. And we’re going to turn the guns into the city of Jeanerette. And the guns will be destroyed,” Felton said.

A movement supported and also backed by city officials

“Once they submit, the program will collect the guns. Then turn them into the proper authorities that’s going to assist us to destroy them. Oh they will be destroyed. That’s a guarantee,” Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois said.

“If they’ve got guns they want to give back, give them back because we don’t need them on the streets,” Bobb said.

The gun buyback initiative will be held at the King Joseph Recreational Center located at 701 Hebert Street staring at noon on Saturday.

