Waterworks District #3 (Coteau) announced the water plant will be shut down Tuesday, June 21, 2022, for repairs.

Repairs to the service pump are scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. Once repairs are complete, a boil water advisory will be in effect until notified otherwise.

For further assistance, contact Brenda Romero with Waterworks District #3 at:

Office: 337-367-6111

Cell: 337-256-4443 or 337-551-3330.