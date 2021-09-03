Watch
Waterworks District #3 issues boil water advisory

Posted at 10:07 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 11:07:45-04

IBERIA PARISH, La. – Waterworks District #3 is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

The advisory was issued after the plant had to be shut down due to electrical issues.

If you have any questions, contact Waterworks District #3 at 337-367-6111.

