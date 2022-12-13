Waterworks District 3 issues boil advisory due to interruption in service

Waterworks District 3, (Coteau), has issued a boil water advisory.

The advisory is in effect for all customers with Waterworks District 3, until further notice.

According to officials, fiberoptic infrastructure upgrades are being installed throughout Iberia Parish, which at this time, has caused an interruption in service.

Waterworks District 3 is working closely with contractors and apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause customers.

If you have any questions, please contact us at (337) 367-6111.