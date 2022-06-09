Waterworks District #3 in Iberia Parish plans water shut off for repairs

Waterworks District #3, in the Coteau area, will be shutting down the water plant on June 21, 2022, to make repairs.

The shutdown is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. to make repairs on the service pump. When the repairs are completed, water service will be restored and a boil advisory will be in effect.

The advisory will be announced as soon as repairs are complete.

