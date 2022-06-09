Watch
NewsIberia Parish

Actions

Waterworks District #3 in Iberia Parish plans water shut off for repairs

June 21, 2022
Water
Courtesy of MGN Online
Water
Posted at 3:25 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 16:25:00-04

Waterworks District #3, in the Coteau area, will be shutting down the water plant on June 21, 2022, to make repairs.

The shutdown is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. to make repairs on the service pump. When the repairs are completed, water service will be restored and a boil advisory will be in effect.

The advisory will be announced as soon as repairs are complete.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.