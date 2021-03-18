Waterworks Dist. 3 under boil water advisory

Waterworks District #3 (Coteau) in Iberia Parish is under a boil water advisory until further notice.

Officials say the advisory will be in effect throughout the weekend and into next week.

The advisory is due to the drop in pressure from repairs that were made to a main line.

